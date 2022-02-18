MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Stumbling to Soaring: Lose Your Job, Find Your Future, Grow Your Faith": an encouraging look into opportunities and growth when one finds themselves looking for a new career. "From Stumbling to Soaring: Lose Your Job, Find Your Future, Grow Your Faith" is the creation of published author Jana Russell, a loving wife and mother who now serves as an academic adviser to students at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
Russell shares, "From Stumbling to Soaring: Lose Your Job, Find Your Future, Grow Your Faith is a book about thriving through job loss. It is unique from other books on this topic for several reasons. From Stumbling to Soaring
- provides practical guidance for the person reeling from the shock of job loss;
- addresses all aspects of job loss: financial, vocational, emotional, physical, and spiritual;
- includes a twenty-eight-day devotional using scripture to provide encouragement through the first few weeks; and
- relates to the person experiencing job loss, as it was written by a person who has been through job loss and who wrote the book while going through the experience.
"This step-by-step guide gently directs readers through the challenges and emotions of job loss while focusing on the opportunities and growth one is able to experience. Career tips about preventing job loss are included too. From Stumbling to Soaring was designed to empower the reader to see job loss as a life skill, from which they are able to soar."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jana Russell's new book will empower and encourage those in need of a new position.
Russell draws from personal experience and observation to present readers with an articulate guide.
