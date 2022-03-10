MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Fractured Life: A Memoir of God's Provision and Protection": a potent reminder of God's dedication to creation and mankind. "A Fractured Life: A Memoir of God's Provision and Protection" is the creation of published author Jane Gillen Garrett, a loving wife and mother. Garrett was an undergraduate of Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, and also holds a Master of Business Administration from Murray State University in western Kentucky. Throughout her life, she has written and taught Bible lessons for adult and high school ladies' classes and retreats.
Garrett shares, "A Fractured Life, a true story, reveals Jane's childhood of loneliness, hunger, isolation, shame, and abandonment. When her mother died instantly and unexpectedly, six-year-old Jane was left in the care of her drunken and disinterested father. Without proper guidance, this child put herself in a dangerous situation, narrowly escaping a gang rape. Without supervision, she broke laws, which could have resulted in juvenile detention. Without love, she yearned for a new mother, only to struggle with a stepmother who was mentally ill. Without fear, she lived on her own through three years of high school, while excelling academically and socially.
"Jane traveled difficult and hazardous roads through childhood and adolescence in her hometown of Paducah, Kentucky. Though she did not recognize it as a child, God's daily presence protected her and provided her needs, leading her to a beautiful destination in adulthood. Through her memoir, you will learn to examine your daily life, seeing God's presence in every step you take. Your eyes will be opened to powerful blessings occurring in your life—right now, today.
"Discussion thoughts at the end of the book are excellent resources for book clubs or Bible classes."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jane Gillen Garrett's new book will draw at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.
Garrett shares a powerful story with personal insights and thoughtful reflections in hopes of empowering others on their journey.
