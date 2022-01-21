MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Richard Raindrop": a lovely science lesson for young readers. "Richard Raindrop" is the creation of published author Jane M. Godson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is married to a retired ELCA Lutheran pastor.

Godson shares, "One day Richard Raindrop is playing with his brothers and sisters. The next thing he knows, he's on the ground. Follow Richard Raindrop's adventures as he flows to the ocean and finds himself back home again."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jane M. Godson's new book is a charming opportunity for young readers to learn about rain and the water cycle.

Godson offers a fun-filled lesson that pairs a sweet narrative with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment of young readers.

Consumers can purchase "Richard Raindrop" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

