MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Birding Big Year and Beyond": an enjoyable collection that offers both humorous and serious tales. "My Birding Big Year and Beyond" is the creation of published author Jane Neskey, a lifelong nature lover who has sought to spread an appreciation of nature with others.
Neskey shares, "This book is about my birding adventures with family and friends. The places I traveled near and far in my search for birds. The many beautiful places I visited that I may not have ever visited if not for my hobby of birding. My many first-time experiences that wouldn't have happened if not for birding. I made new friends and enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow birders. The time spent with family searching for birds strengthened our bonds and created many wonderful memories to last a lifetime."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jane Neskey's new book is a welcome adventure for many who find joy in nature.
Neskey's passion for the environment and appreciation of the beauty of nature is apparent within the pages of this enjoyable work.
Consumers can purchase "My Birding Big Year and Beyond" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
