MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just a Few Feet from Hell": a potent example of the resiliency of the human spirit through God's love. "Just a Few Feet from Hell" is the creation of published author Janel Hesson, who owns and operates Janel's Training Center where students can learn how to properly care for horses and safely enjoy horseback riding.
Hesson shares, "This is a story of triumph, of a life shattered beyond repair until the God of the impossible stepped in.
"Just a Few Feet from Hell is literally where I spent most of my life, and I share my story to encourage someone, to help someone, to tell someone there is a way out. No matter what you've been through, how deep your despair, your depression, how lost your soul is or how utterly broken you feel, God is waiting to step into your world and change your story. I pray that you let him and you don't spend one more day in the darkness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janel Hesson's new book explores the healing power of God's grace.
Hesson provides a deeply private look into a life lived in fear and hopelessness until God's love was let in. She hopes this honest presentation will help others who have experienced similar circumstances.
View a synopsis of "Just a Few Feet from Hell" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Just a Few Feet from Hell" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Just a Few Feet from Hell," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
