MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jubilee Poetry: Spiritual Verse to Stir and Inspire Every Heart": a testament to the author's faith and devoted worship of God. "Jubilee Poetry: Spiritual Verse to Stir and Inspire Every Heart" is the creation of published author Janet Louise Feight, a loving wife and resident of Wisconsin who retired from the US Postal Service as a rural carrier.
Feight shares, "One cold winter evening, after I'd read a short book of poems, I felt unenthused and a bit sad. My pondering led me to the thought that poetry must be truly inspired to be lively and meaningful to a reader. I even felt that it would be almost impossible to put forth verse without some quickening from deep within.
"Well, the next morning, I awoke with a gush of thoughtful rhymes! I exclaimed to my husband, 'This is my dream come true!' With notebook and pen in hand, I made my way to an all-day couch, then poured out my first poem, 'Dream,' with several more on its trail. Thus was Jubilee Poetry born on January 16, 2017!
"This vibrant flow worked into fifty poems to highlight the year of Jubilee. Half of my pieces are acrostic style, with the titles spread downward as the left column. Many poems specifically magnify God's love and truth that responded to my weakness, pain, and desperate struggles. A few are longer works, such as '150 Psalms,' which presents a line of verse for each lovely Psalm, and 'Old' and 'New' Testaments, which also feature an uplifting caption for every book of the Holy Bible.
"Two valuable indexes are provided after the poetry: first is an alphabetical listing of all fifty poems, along with related Scripture references and songs; second is a list of twenty-six godly goals, along with supportive Scriptures and poems. These are tools to bring ready information to prepare ministry themes and Church programs, besides being key components of my 'JUBILEE Daily Devotional Schedule' offered at the end of the book!
"I pray that this 'inspired' work would glorify my wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and help grow His Kingdom on this vast earth, one precious soul at a time. Please, Jesus, touch and heal every broken heart, with billows of grace and mercy. Shower down Your love to liberate captive souls from sin and sorrow, and to spring up unto everlasting life. May Your deep ever call to our deep, flooding many empty wells with sweet joy and grand JUBILEES!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Louise Feight's new book is a moving poetic experience.
Feight is excited to present readers with an opportunity for spiritual growth through this enjoyable anthology.
