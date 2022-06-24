"The Bible and the Badges: Blessed are the Peacemakers" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Teague is an emotionally charged discussion of key moments that have shaped a life of faith and determination to help others through ministry work.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bible and the Badges: Blessed are the Peacemakers": a potent biographical work. "The Bible and the Badges: Blessed are the Peacemakers" is the creation of published author Janet Teague, a law enforcement veteran with over thirty years of experience and co-founder, alongside her husband, Raymond, of Hope and Healing for Warriors.
Teague shares, "Janet Teague has over three decades of serving in law enforcement. She is a retired sergeant with Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and now chaplain with MCSO and Justice Court JP1. She is a minister with assemblies of God, a co-pastor with faith-based Hope and Healing for Warriors Ministry, where she has witnessed astonishing recoveries and changes in lives that medicine would call impossible. The ministry is making a difference encouraging, supporting, and overseeing recoveries in the lives of our local warriors.
"She has seen the dead brought back to life. She has felt God's loving hand during the moment lives have passed.
"This book weaves spiritual truths together with stories of many encounters with the divine. God gave Janet a mission to minister. There are many things in these pages that will speak to your heart.
"Hope and Healing for Warriors (https://hopeandhealingforwarriors.com) is a ministry that encourages and supports warriors to find strength, make connections, and change their lives. A faith-based support system sharing strength and recovery for military, police officers, first responders, and those who suffer from life-changing events (PTSD)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Teague's new book offers insight into the deeply effecting experiences faced by those tasked with protecting and serving.
Teague shares in hopes of reaching others in need of healing and spiritual comfort.
