MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prevail: The Healing Journey Begins: Volume One": a valuable series of exercises for those working to heal. "Prevail: The Healing Journey Begins: Volume One" is the creation of published author Janette Sams Gleaton, an advocate for those suffering from abuse who has developed Prevail: Abuse Recovery Ministry for Denton Bible Church in Denton, Texas. The author and her late husband, Robert, have four children, two informally adopted daughters, sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Gleaton shares, "When experiencing abuse the victim's whole world seems to collapse— and time stands still! Victims did not expect hostile treatment; the trauma of abuse leaves them in a state of shock, guilt, and shame. They are trapped in a world not of their choosing. The hard issues of life are often unbearable and seen as being impossible to overcome. This defeated mentality becomes normal because victims have come to believe the lies or negative ideas and thoughts which were planted by their abusers. Victims cannot see God and spiritual truths correctly because they put the face of their abuser on the face of God. As wounded people they must find a safe place or source where they can heal emotionally and spiritually.
"Prevail: The Healing Journey Begins identifies abuse, addresses the various issues of abuse, and guides victims to the source of truth as found in Scripture. This healing journey encourages victims to go to the source of truth—God's Word.
"'May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing [through the experience of your faith] that by the power of the Holy Spirit you will abound in hope and overflow with confidence in His promises.' (Romans 15:13, AMP)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janette Sams Gleaton's new book is a comprehensive approach to examining abuse and learning how to successfully cope.
With a long-standing vocation in counseling through ministry, Gleaton hopes to encourage those who have suffered any level of abuse to overcome the negative and move forward with faith.
