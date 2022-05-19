"Prevail: The Healing Journey Continues: Volume Two" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janette Sams Gleaton is a helpful tool for those faced with the task of helping others to overcome or personally overcoming the long reaching effects of abuse.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2022 -- "Prevail: The Healing Journey Continues: Volume Two": an informative and encouraging resource for private or group work. "Prevail: The Healing Journey Continues: Volume Two" is the creation of published author Janette Sams Gleaton, who directs Prevail Abuse Recovery Ministry at Denton Bible Church, Denton, Texas. The abuse recovery ministry began in 2008 in an effort to address the needs of victims of abuse and help each one regain dignity and healing.
Gleaton shares, "Victims of abuse face many difficult issues. Many, longing to be free, will search and long for healing and peace. Healing from the emotional and mental pain of abuse involves a journey.
"To emerge from victim to survivor and on to prevailing, a greater spiritual issue must be addressed—a personal relationship with a sovereign, loving God. Survivors, like many Christians, must come to a defining moment where they face the decision to live out authentic Christianity in the midst of a fallen, broken world.
"Prevail: The Healing Journey Continues, rather than a study course, involves a continuing guide leading victims of abuse to the end of self-sufficiency into a deeper, more meaningful walk with the Lord Jesus Christ. Participants will have the experience of diving deep into God's Word as each lesson addresses some of the most difficult issues of abuse.
"I believe each group and each session will be a divine appointment filled with the excitement of seeing God at work in His children. As you work through Prevail: The Healing Journey Continues, whether in a group or for personal study, I pray you will be blessed as you seize and hold firmly onto God's truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janette Sams Gleaton's new book presents a faith-based opportunity for healing and growth.
Gleaton draws from years of ministry work in aiding abuse victims in hopes of empowering others on their path to wellness.
