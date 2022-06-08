"Dusty Goes on a Picnic" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janice Baldridge tells the story of an eventful trip to a gorgeous park in Colorado and the mischief Dusty gets into while exploring God's creation.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dusty Goes on a Picnic": a lighthearted tale for young readers. "Dusty Goes on a Picnic" is the creation of published author Janice Baldridge.
Baldridge shares, "Janice Baldridge continues with another book about Dusty. Previously, Dusty was kidnapped and ended up in Alaska.
"This book is about Dusty going on his first picnic. Dusty isn't really sure what a picnic is, but he is excited to find out. Dusty and the family load up and head for the Colorado mountains, where every minute is an adventure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janice Baldridge's new book offers readers a message of appreciation for the outdoors, as well as a few laughs as Dusty gets himself into more trouble.
Baldridge continues to entertain with a fresh tale of the exploits of a beloved dog known as Dusty.
Consumers can purchase "Dusty Goes on a Picnic" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Dusty Goes on a Picnic," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
