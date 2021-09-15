MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dusty Goes to Alaska": a delightful children's tale with a happy ending. "Dusty Goes to Alaska" is the creation of published author Janice Baldridge.
Baldridge shares, "Dusty Goes to Alaska is a story about a dog from hot East Texas that is kidnapped from the town he lives in. Dusty goes on a trip of a lifetime all the way to Alaska, which is only 3,995.6 miles from Rusk, Texas. Dusty experiences lots of events while praying that God would help him get home to his family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janice Baldridge's new book is a charming retelling of an unbelievable journey.
Baldridge shares a sweet story of an adopted pup who turns out to be much more than meets the eye.
