MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cookies on the Beach and Alex's New Friend": an amusing and heartwarming read about young kids who sought happiness through sharing their hearts to others. "Cookies on the Beach and Alex's New Friend" is the creation of published author Janice Jessop, a mother, homemaker, and homeschool teacher. She enjoys working with young people and loves to write children's stories about real-life experience.

Jessop shares, "Two delightful stories about children working together to bless others. They discover the joy that comes from giving and loving someone."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janice Jessop's new book is a wondrous read that teaches the children wonderful lessons of love, family, and generosity.

View a synopsis of "Cookies on the Beach and Alex's New Friend" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Cookies on the Beach and Alex's New Friend" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Cookies on the Beach and Alex's New Friend," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

