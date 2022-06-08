"Why Sparks Won't Fly" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janine Santé is a sweet story of a determined turtle and an uncertain dragon who find themselves on opposite sides of an idea.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Sparks Won't Fly": a charming story of the magic of loving kindness. "Why Sparks Won't Fly" is the creation of published author Janine Santé.
Santé shares, "Sparks and Scoot are the best of friends despite their differences. For Sparks, a magical, flying dragon, the sky should be the limit. Scoot, a simple turtle, remains on the ground but is always looking up. Read all about their uplifting friendship and discover if sparks will fly."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janine Santé's new book features vibrant illustrations created by Rachael Vallaro.
With a fun narrative and engaging illustrations, young readers will be captivated by the tale of two diverse creatures dedicated to helping each other soar.
Consumers can purchase "Why Sparks Won't Fly" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Why Sparks Won't Fly," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing