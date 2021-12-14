MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dancing in the Clouds with the Rainbows": an inspiring collection of writings meant to engage the reader's faith. "Dancing in the Clouds with the Rainbows" is the creation of published author Janmarie Oakley, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who retired after forty-three years of service in the geriatric nursing field.

Oakley shares, "Jan Marie Oakley decided after retirement for nursing that she wanted to write a devotional book to inspire others. Dancing In the Clouds with the Rainbows is series of devotions to lead readers to fill their mind with the wonder of God's Word, the glory of His love and faithfulness, and to assist the reader to develop deeper authenticity in prayer.

"At the end of each devotional is a Cloud of Reflection to help the reader apply God's truth during the week. Living in the challenges of the twenty-first century, we all need inspiration and meditations to ground us and help us through whatever circumstances we are facing.

"Dancing in the Clouds with the Rainbows is about living an active and personal relationship with Jesus Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janmarie Oakley's new book is a joyful expression of faith.

Oakley writes in hopes of helping others find and nurture a strong connection with God's love.

