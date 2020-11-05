Janssen Highlights Data from Rheumatology Portfolio During the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2020 Virtual Scientific Program

Thirty-five abstracts with clinical trial data to be presented, featuring findings across psoriatic arthritis (PsA), rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) Sixteen abstracts focus on TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in adults with active PsA, including 52-week safety and efficacy data, spinal disease-related endpoints, as well as analyses that highlight patient-reported outcome measures including fatigue