MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 -- "Dream A Dream": an inspiring illustration about dreams, fantasies, adventures, and imagination. "Dream A Dream" is the creation of published author Jared Presser, a native Nevadan who went to college in Oregon. He created a project called Food & Thought that combines his two passions of writing and serving others throughout the world.
Presser shares, "Dream a Dream is about never letting go of our imagination. About remembering those exploration adventures in caves and the ocean deep that would keep us busy for hours. Remember discovering dinosaurs in the backyard and the joy it would bring to each day. Riding rocket ships to space to find new planets and to play on the moon. We are given this creativity, this opportunity, to dream about life and the joy it brings to us.
"Dream a Dream is not just for kids. It's for teenagers and adults to remember what it was like when we used to dream before we got too busy with life. Dream a Dream is to remind us we're never too old to stop dreaming about flying with planes and dancing in the rain. A dream is only a dream if we wake up and don't achieve it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jared Presser's new book is a simple yet loving message about embracing dreams and holding on to one's youthful hearts as they grow up.
This book was written based upon the author's love for his children and never wanting them to give up on their dreams.
