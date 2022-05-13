"Thoughts and Poems of the Heart and Mind" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Burns is a heartfelt collection of writings that carry powerful sentiments regarding faith, family, and the world as it is known today.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thoughts and Poems of the Heart and Mind": a potent arrangement of thought-provoking writings. "Thoughts and Poems of the Heart and Mind" is the creation of published author Jason Burns, a devoted father from Macksville, Kansas.
Burns shares, "The writings contained are a mix of poems I've come up with for some of the most special people in my life and thoughts that have come to me in many experiences in my everyday life. These writings have always been near and dear to me, and I haven't let just anyone see them until now. Though they may not make sense to everyone, it is my hope that they will help maybe just one person to see that life is not always going to be the best, but there is always a brighter day ahead. And with much help from the Good Lord and the right frame of mind that brighter day or moment can be found and is worth getting up every day and fighting for."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Burns's new book offers a nurturing message for the body, mind, and spirit that is certain to resonate with many in the modern world.
Consumers can purchase "Thoughts and Poems of the Heart and Mind" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Thoughts and Poems of the Heart and Mind," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing