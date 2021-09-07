MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Adam Is God, Eve Is Us: Strange Stories about Aliens, Angels, and the Love of God from the Book of Genesis": a potent examination of some of the harder to believe biblical stories. "Adam Is God, Eve Is Us: Strange Stories about Aliens, Angels, and the Love of God from the Book of Genesis" is the creation of published author Jason Malott.
Malott shares, "What if I told you that no human died in the great flood? Would that change the story a bit?
"What about that story where God asked his friend Abraham to sacrifice his son?
"Why do I ask these questions about the Bible? Because these questions need to be answered if I am to believe a God of love authored this book.
"If you want to join me on this journey, you won't look at God or the Bible the same again.
"And yes, there are aliens in here too."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Malott's new book is an engaging discussion of key biblical points.
Malott presents a uniquely enjoyable exploration of Genesis that offers readers many thought-provoking points for consideration.
