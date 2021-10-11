MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lost in Sin": a private look into the world of being lost from grace. "Lost in Sin" is the creation of published author Jason Rangel, a student at the School of Urban Missions working to obtain a bachelor's degree in theology. Rangel has appeared on The 700 Club and is the CEO of New Hope Film and Entertainment.
Rangel shares, "Jason Rangel had lost everything…his wife, his home, and his children because of his addictions and infidelities. He was lost to the world, and there was no coming back. He was swaying at the point of no return. He had given his life to God at just five years old, but then in his teens, he turned away from his faith. He had been told multiple times that he had a call on his life to be a pastor. But the enemy was out to kill, steal, and destroy him so he could never be what God had called him to be. He was lost in sin, and in his darkest hour, contemplating taking his own life, God reached out and saved him. His story has been shared with millions and is a true testament of God's love and saving grace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Rangel's new book is a compelling example of the power of God's healing forgiveness.
Rangel shares in hopes of empowering others to leave the life of poor decisions and sin behind to reclaim a place by God's hand.
Consumers can purchase "Lost in Sin" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Lost in Sin," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
