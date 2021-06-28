MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Broadcasting: The Governing Battles Between Faith and Fear": a compelling examination of the power of language. "Broadcasting: The Governing Battles Between Faith and Fear" is the creation of published author, Javier L. Santos, a former prisoner who turned his life around through prayer.
Javier writes, "The greatest of men and women, from the beginning of creation to the present time, all faced the same battle: the battle between faith and fear. In this book, I unveil the hidden forces behind the source that provokes faith and fear. It is a power that we all possess; some are aware of it, and others are not. The moment you get the revelation of this power, the course of your life will begin to change dramatically. In this book that you are holding, I will take you on an epic real-life journey through historical events and testimonies that brought about the most significant victories and tragic defeats that were faced, and they all came about through the same source, which is the power of words."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Javier L. Santos' new book challenges readers to examine how they use their words and how they can improve themselves by speaking with positive intent.
With a straightforward writing style, this title offers opportunities for reflection and improvement for those who seek self-improvement and a deeper faith.
View a synopsis of "Broadcasting: The Governing Battles Between Faith and Fear" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Broadcasting: The Governing Battles Between Faith and Fear" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Broadcasting: The Governing Battles Between Faith and Fear", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing