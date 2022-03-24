"Love from the Ashes of a Broken World" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jay Abshier is a fast-paced tale of suspense and the unknown during war times as three moving stories unfold.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love from the Ashes of a Broken World": a creative and engaging fiction with layers of historical relevance. "Love from the Ashes of a Broken World" is the creation of published author Jay Abshier, a fifth-generation Texan who grew up in Beaumont, Texas, and currently lives in Magnolia, Texas. Abshier recently retired from the oil and gas industry where he worked in project management, refinery process control, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.
Abshier shares, "It is 1969, and Jim Simmons, one year out of the Military Academy and fresh out of Special Forces training, is headed to Vietnam, where he is quickly faced with an ethical challenge when a spy is discovered in headquarters.
"Walter Mueller, a senior US State Department diplomat, is assigned to Nicaragua and is joined by his family. His wife and daughter open a medical clinic for the poor but soon discover that the Sandinistas want the Americans to leave.
"Ramon Morales, a seasoned Sandinista haunted by the abuse of his family by the Samozas, is ordered to kidnap a busload of children.
"Love from the Ashes of a Broken World follows their lives as war and terrorism challenge their understanding of God's love, forgiveness, and redemption."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jay Abshier's new book will have readers on the edge of their seats as they witness unexpected and faith-shaking narratives.
Abshier offers a compelling tale within the pages of his flagship novel.
Consumers can purchase "Love from the Ashes of a Broken World" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Love from the Ashes of a Broken World," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing