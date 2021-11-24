MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Hear My Lighthouse Calling": a heartfelt tale of love, uncertainty, and faith. "I Hear My Lighthouse Calling" is the creation of published author Jay Diedreck.
Diedreck shares, "I Hear My Lighthouse Calling is Jay's fourth blockbuster novel of sea-swept, coastal Maine. Klem is the lighthouse keeper, raising his family with Jane, his lovely wife. After college, their daughter, Abby, finds herself struggling with a decision that would change her life forever. Over several months, she will find her love, adventure, and unforeseen events that keep the reader totally captivated."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jay Diedreck's new book is from the author's Port James Series.
Diedreck offers readers a cast of affable characters and realistic circumstance, which will draw them in from the first page.
