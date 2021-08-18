MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ben and Ming": a unique and enjoyable story of how two dogs made it to the Ark. "Ben and Ming" is the creation of published author Jayne Lamb, a loving wife and mother of three adult children who has been blessed with eight grandchildren.
Lamb shares, "Ben and Ming is a story about two dogs from different worlds. Ben is a handsome, strong farm dog that herded sheep and lived in the countryside. Ming was a Maltese dog that needed a lot of attention, and she got it.
"These dogs were like any other dogs; they were afraid of lightning and storms."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jayne Lamb's new book is an enjoyable and creative narrative with a biblical twist.
Pairing a unique tale with enjoyable illustrations, Lamb presents a fresh story for children based in part on the familiar story of Noah and the Ark.
