CHADDS FORD, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JBS Custom Software Solutions (JBS Solutions), a leader in innovative cloud-based custom application development, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status.
Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates JBS Solutions as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success. To receive the AWS Competency designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
"We are excited to welcome JBS Solutions to the AWS Retail Competency, which features AWS Partners with proven customer success and AWS-vetted technical capabilities," said Tom Litchford, Head of Worldwide Retail at AWS. "JBS Solutions is delivering innovative digital transformation solutions that drive significant value for our retail customers and we are thrilled to be working with them to help retailers navigate an increasingly digitally driven landscape."
AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building the secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for retail applications to give customers increased confidence when making decisions.
JBS Solutions has a 21-year history developing enterprise software solutions for large retailers and has facilitated billions of dollars of transactions to date. Being an AWS Partner for more than 10 years, JBS Solutions deeply understands how to use AWS to help retailers modernize infrastructures, innovate through microservices, and deliver personalized ecommerce experiences.
"JBS Solutions is extremely proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status," said Joseph Rose, President of JBS Solutions. "It further solidifies our AWS expertise and our commitment to the retail industry. We are dedicated to helping enterprises achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."
"Wine Access has used JBS Solutions for the majority of our engineering and development since 2014. The technical acumen and professionalism of their developers is astonishing. The raw velocity and throughput are superb. Development tasks are always done the right way, with an eye toward business needs, scalability, and overall integration into the existing infrastructure," said Tom Halpin, Director of Engineering at Wine Access.
Read how JBS Solutions built innovative microservices for a national enterprise retailer to bring new features to the retailer's app and website in this AWS Industry blog post.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About JBS Custom Software Solutions
JBS Custom Software Solutions (JBS Solutions) is a trusted technology partner delivering innovative, cloud-based custom application development solutions for high-growth startups to multi-billion-dollar enterprises across a variety of industries. Only hiring senior-level engineers, JBS Solutions modernizes existing systems, builds new enterprise applications, digitalizes processes, and develops innovative mobile applications. The company supports existing in-house teams or can be the entire team to take a vision to reality. JBS Solution's experience and expertise span the entire product lifecycle from ideation and conception to strategy, implementation, and delivery. The caliber of technical talent and business acumen JBS possesses allows the company to produce better solutions at faster delivery rates for a faster return on investment. Founded in 1999, JBS Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pa., with remote offices around the country. For more information, visit https://www.jbssolutions.com or call 888.421.1155.
