MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Emotions and Beyond": a timeless tome filled with soul-tugging poems that unveil the author's challenging yet fulfilling life. "Emotions and Beyond" is the creation of published author Jean Lindsay-Dujon, a minister under the leadership of Pastor Jennifer Clarke-Singh.
Lindsay-Dujon shares, "'Emotions and Beyond' is based on a journey throughout the author's life, which is expressed through poetry and spoken words. It is a joining of the author's first book, 'Emotions,' published in 2013 combined with her latest publication, 'Emotions and Beyond.' This book aims to encourage and empower the reader to push past their challenges, setbacks, and stagnancy. It seeks to paint a picture of the emotional turmoil encountered at an early age that has the ability to trap individuals in a particular state of existence for years to follow. The negative impact and struggle in the author's personal life and the mediocre relationship with God resulted in a cycle of unrest and wrong decisions. This brought the author to a place of spiritual slumber and hardship, which inspired the releasing of the author's thoughts to the general public in the hope that change will begin to take place in individuals' lives. The cycle of emotional bondage and insecurity was broken upon the author's return to the presence of God with the utmost elevation to an internal place of peace; this is where growth in all areas of the author's life began to manifest."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Lindsay-Dujon's new book emanates with wisdom and grace from God expressed through captivating poems that envelop the heart and mind.
This book's masterful and vivid poetry draws inspiration from the author's unwavering trust in God that allows growth and maturity in body, mind, and spirit.
View the synopsis of "Emotions and Beyond" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Emotions and Beyond" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Emotions and Beyond," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing