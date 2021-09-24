MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Interpretation of Jane Austen's Mansfield Park: (Chapters 32-48)": a conclusive discussion of the many layers found within Austen's beloved classic. "An Interpretation of Jane Austen's Mansfield Park: (Chapters 32-48)" is the creation of published author Jean S Kelly.
Kelly shares, "Mansfield Park is in essence a tapestry of allusions to various works of literature and events in history to which Jane Austen left abundant 'clues.' This book is about finding and interpreting those 'clues.' Works of literature alluded to include, among others, Spenser's The Faerie Queene, Dante's Inferno and Milton's Paradise Lost. Events in history alluded to include the slavery issue of Jane Austen's day, the American Revolution, the Battle of Actium, the Battle of Trafalgar and the then-looming War of 1812."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean S Kelly's new book is a fascinating dive into the world of Mansfield Park.
Through careful detail and articulate explanation, Kelly welcomes readers to enjoy the final portion of the study of a classic novel.
