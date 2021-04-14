MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To My Granddaughter with Love": a lovingly curated book which offers a selection of Bible verses, prayers and words of wisdom for the youth. "To My Granddaughter with Love" is the creation of published author Jeanette Christy, a Christian and a grandmother to three grandchildren. She is especially concerned about the rising number of teen suicide rates and hopes to allay the alarming statistics through what she knows best; by reaching out and reminding the youth of the Lord's unyielding love.
Christy shares, "Teens today are facing many challenges, and too many are contemplating suicide; they can't see the purpose for their existence. I pray this book will help show them that they are loved and offer some advice on challenges they may face. But most importantly, to let them know they can rely on God; He will never leave them nor forsake them when they put their trust in Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanette Christy's new book encapsulates the warmth of a grandmother's love and imparts wisdom gained through years of living the Christian faith.
