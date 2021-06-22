MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Night, Letter Town": a sweet phonetic adventure. "Good Night, Letter Town" is the creation of published author Jeanine Watson, a dedicated educator who works with individuals on the autism spectrum in the Philadelphia school district.

Watson shares, "As the moon and the stars come out over Letter Town, the letters begin to prepare for bed. But first, they have to make sure their friends know it is time to go to sleep! In Good Night, Letter Town, help each letter wish each other sweet dreams from A to Z!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanine Watson's new book is an enjoyable and creative alphabet adventure.

Watson presents each letter in a delightfully upbeat manner that is certain to engage young readers. This title is an entertaining opportunity to assist little ones with early reading skills.

View a synopsis of "Good Night, Letter Town" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Good Night, Letter Town" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Good Night, Letter Town," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

