WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quadratec, a long-time Jeep advocate and supplier of quality parts and accessories for all Jeep models, is excited to announce the Quadratec & Bestop 2020 Jeep Gladiator Giveaway. Jeep enthusiasts can enter to win a custom-built 2020 Jeep® JT Gladiator outfitted with a vast array of modern aftermarket upgrades while retaining a retro front-end look that pays homage to Jeep trucks throughout history.
"We are thrilled to team up with Bestop®, the leading manufacturer of premium soft tops for Jeep Wranglers and CJ's, to bring this Gladiator to life, " says Matthew Konkle, Torque Editor-in-Chief. "We also applaud the efforts of talented builder Stacey David, who used quality aftermarket parts from Bestop, Skyjacker, Warn, and other top manufacturers to transform a basic Gladiator into a unique trailblazing machine."
Some aftermarket parts involved in the custom build include Rock Slide Engineering BD-SS-200-JT4 Step Sliders, Insane Audio JL3001 Head Unit, and Bestop Sunrider for Hardtop.
Jeep owners interested in modifying, repairing, and enjoying their vehicles may want to explore a newly redesigned section of Quadratec's website known as Torque by Quadratec. The section's offerings include informational blogs, how-tos, reference guides, videos, photos, build-ups, events, overland, and Jeep clubs.
All entries for the Jeep Gladiator Giveaway must be received between Monday, March 15th at 9 a.m. EST and Friday, September 17th at 11:59 p.m. EST. Entries are limited to once per week. No purchase required. To enter, please visit https://www.quadratec.com/gladiator-giveaway
