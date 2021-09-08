MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Marshal Monkey and the Banana Bandits": a charming children's work that will have young readers dreaming of the old west. "Marshal Monkey and the Banana Bandits" is the creation of published author Jeff Allen, a loving husband, a devoted father, and a veteran who served in the United States Air Force for over twenty-five years. He also earned a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
Allen shares, "Marshal Monkey and his trusty Deputy Dillo represent the governor and his law in the quiet frontier town of Bed Springs. All is fine and well until a local rancher comes in to report that all of his bananas have been rustled. This sets the marshal and his deputy on the trail of the mean, law-breaking, and possibly ruthless banana bandits. Join the marshal as he and Deputy Dillo talk to some of the colorful locals of Bed Springs as they search for clues on The Peel Deal Ranch; back to town to the local juice bar, The Cups Up Saloon, searching for possible leads to the identity and whereabouts of the banana bandits; and finally, out into the countryside to confront the bandits, uphold the law, and dispense a little of the governor's justice. Who are the bandits, why are they rustling fruit, and will the marshal and deputy make it home in time for dinner?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Allen's new book is an entertaining tale of cowboys and bandits for early readers.
View a synopsis of "Marshal Monkey and the Banana Bandits" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Marshal Monkey and the Banana Bandits" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Marshal Monkey and the Banana Bandits," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
