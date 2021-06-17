MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The fruit of the Spirit" : a faith-based early reader title. "The fruit of the Spirit" is the creation of published Authors Jeff and Amy Brooks, a loving, married couple who live in South Arkansas, and enjoy "spreading the Gospel" whenever possible, through BrookLand Ministries.
The Brooks share, "Many people might call themselves a "Christian", but, the truth is, they don't even know "WHO" Jesus is, or display any of His Characteristics".
"The fruit of the Spirit" (Galatians 5:22-23), is a biblical phrase, used to describe the nine different Characteristics of the Holy Spirit, that lives in the heart of every "TRUE" Christian, the second that they ask Jesus to come into their heart, and they believe that Jesus bled and died on the cross for our sins, and that God, brought His Son, Jesus Christ, back to life, on the third day, and they make Jesus Christ their personal Lord and Savior, to become "Born-Again".
Jesus said, "You will be able to identify every person by their "fruit". (Matthew 7: 16-20)
"A "TRUE" Christian will not bear fruit of the wicked, but only fruit of the godly".
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff and Amy Brooks's new book, is a unique children's book that encourages simple understanding of basic Biblical Principles.
Pairing colorful, hand drawn illustrations by Amy Brooks, with key Biblical references for parents, guardians, and educators to have a fun, new resource, for working with young children, to understand and embrace the "TRUE" Christian faith.
