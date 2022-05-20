"Do Angels Cry" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Ditges is a thoughtful narrative that presents young readers with a unique perspective on what a rainy day may truly mean.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do Angels Cry": a heartfelt message of hope and God's love. "Do Angels Cry" is the creation of published author Jeff Ditges, a dedicated father and doting grandfather who resides in Texas.
Ditges shares, "Sometimes in life, we start feeling sad for a number of reasons. Do Angels Cry is a beautiful reminder that God is always with us especially during our most difficult and challenging times. During the worst storms we experience in life, God will gently rain down love and light from heaven in the form of angel tears. These 'tears' help us with our needs, comfort our sorrows, and ease our pain. My hope is that this small book becomes one of those angelic teardrops that happens to land on you at a time when you need it the most. God bless!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Ditges's new book is a welcome opportunity to help young readers find a connection with God during the storms of life.
Ditges shares a lyrical and encouraging story within the pages of this vibrant children's work.
