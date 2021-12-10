MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Revelation: The Full Disclosure of Jesus Christ": a potent discussion of one of the most controversial books of the Bible. "Revelation: The Full Disclosure of Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author Jeff Ferguson, who makes his home in Decatur, IL, along with his wife Lynne, and their great-grandson, Noah. He is also the founder and president of JWF Ministries International, Inc, which is a multi-faceted ministry that is currently focused on providing spiritual teaching resources and study materials.
Ferguson shares, "Social injustice, social distancing and masks, the coronavirus pandemic, earthquakes, wars, and rumors of wars—is this really the end-times? When thinking about the book of Revelation, death and destruction, lawlessness and chaos seem to be the focus of most people. Humanity, especially Hollywood, seems to have an insatiable appetite for the sensational devastation and death that is predicted in this biblical prophecy. The problem with this is most media sources miss the main point for which these catastrophes occur; the call of God for His creation to reunite with Him.
"The book of Revelation is probably the most controversial book of the Bible! Which piece of literature throughout history has had more written about it, with such widely divided opinions and differing beliefs? Yet through all of the existing material, there is still widespread confusion and improbable comprehension regarding this prophecy.
"However controversial it may seem, Revelation is also one of the most important writings we have available concerning the Christian life today. It is a compulsory read for anyone serious about living their life for Jesus Christ.
"Revelation: The Full Disclosure of Jesus Christ takes the reader verse by verse through the entire twenty-two chapters of Revelation, giving accurate but easy-to-understand explanations. It is designed as a study guide for the children of God, at every level of understanding!
"The book of Revelation is both a continuation and ending of the story that began in the book of Genesis. So come, let us explore together the final chapter of the greatest story ever told!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Ferguson's new book will inspire and stir the mind as readers take a thought-provoking dive into the Book of Revelation.
Ferguson shares in hopes of helping new and established believers find a deeper understanding of the prophetic scriptures.
