MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Intimately Acquainted: A Story of Hope, Love, and Faith": a rousing read that will help one realize that the relationship between man and God is crucial for one to know what path to take towards achieving their life's purpose. "Intimately Acquainted: A Story of Hope, Love, and Faith" is the creation of published author Jeff Fiedler, an owner of The Drawing Board. He also works part-time for the 911 communications center. He enjoys spending time with friends and family and is passionate about mentoring high school and college-age students.
Fiedler shares, "Whether you are a young adolescent or an older-aged adult, you have experienced trials, tragedy, triumphs, and achievements of some type. As you experience the highs and lows of life, which may sometimes feel like a roller coaster, I want you to know, through those experiences, you have a God who wants you to be intimately acquainted with Him. By being obedient and trusting Him to guide your life, He will strategically lead you in the direction and path of which your life needs to go. As you become closer to Him, while intimately acquainted, the Lord will purposefully place people around you to be there while you experience those peaks and valleys. You have as much God right now in you as you'll ever experience, but know He wants more of you and to build a relationship with you. As you read through this book, there are many examples of how a misfortune resulting in victory can build and grow your faith, to where 'living by faith' is the only way you'll know how to live each day.
"In this book, I hope to encourage you and help you to persevere with your relationship with the Lord, family relationships, friendships, work environments, financial life, school, church, youth groups, careers, dreams, and goals. By the end of this read, I hope you realize you have a God that knows your heart better than you know yourself, and even through much adversity through this thing called 'life,' God has a divine appointment and a plan for you far more than you could ever imagine while you are becoming intimately acquainted with Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Fiedler's new book is a brilliant account shared to bring motivation to readers in the hopes that they will keep a strong hold onto their faith in God, their personal relationships, and everything that makes up their life.
View a synopsis of "Intimately Acquainted: A Story of Hope, Love, and Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Intimately Acquainted: A Story of Hope, Love, and Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Intimately Acquainted: A Story of Hope, Love, and Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
