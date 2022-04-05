"Tick" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeffrey Higgs is a thrilling adventure of unexpected circumstance as one young girl changes the life of Brad Hughes.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tick": a gripping and suspenseful fiction. "Tick" is the creation of published author Jeffrey Higgs, a loving husband who grew up in an isolated Peruvian mining camp. Higgs is a graduate in Civil Engineering from Tufts University with an MBA from the University of Utah.
Higgs shares, "In a moment of desperation, Brad Hughes made an impassioned promise to God, but when should his responsibilities end? This question plagues Brad, a widower and owner of a lucrative mining operation, after rescuing twelve-year-old Esther Morgan—a mute, orphaned child in critical condition at Children's Hospital. The answer to his question is seemingly out of his control, even predetermined. While advocating for the girl, Brad finds himself confronting the FBI and civil authorities, misleading his own family, and ultimately, fighting for his very life against Esther's kidnapper and mother's murderer: a soulless narcissistic killer.
"For her part, Esther (Tick) is a formidable challenge—a brilliant, volatile, perhaps dangerous child prone to secrecy, manipulation, and suspected of murder. But to Brad, the veteran miner, something rare and worth far more than gold or diamonds lies beneath Tick's tortured surface, gifts that transform his life and the lives of everyone around her."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffrey Higgs's new book will have readers on the edge of their seats as they race to see what unexpected twists of fate await within.
Consumers can purchase "Tick" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tick," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
