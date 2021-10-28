MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Chicken in the River": an entertaining opportunity to help young readers learn the importance of continuing to try even if things don't always go well the first time around. "The Chicken in the River" is the creation of published author Jeffrey Parliament, a lifelong resident of New Jersey who has determinedly worked towards living a life of positivity.
Parliament shares, "This awesome book is written for anyone who has always been told 'You can't' and do not believe in themselves. This is a great inspirational story with an excellent message of hope, perseverance, faith, courage, and change.
"The only way to find out your true potential is to simply try and know that failure, if it happens, is all part of growth, and it's what you do with that failure and how you react and respond to it that matters.
"The fisherman in the story never tried anything different and continued to fail, never living up to his true potential until one day, he dreamed a beautiful dream on the side of the river, which changed his life forever—but was it really a dream?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffrey Parliament's new book is an imaginative and delightful children's story with important lessons.
Parliament shares a tale that explores key concepts like self-esteem and self-reliance for the enjoyment of young readers.
Consumers can purchase "The Chicken in the River" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Chicken in the River," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing