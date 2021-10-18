MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ever Strange": an enjoyable venture into the world of Christian science fiction. "Ever Strange" is the creation of published author Jemima Careen, a loving wife and mother of five who loves coffee, family, and Jesus Christ.
Careen shares, "Have you ever been through something that changed you? Ever Rose would have answered that question with a no if you had asked her that in her freshman year of high school. But then her troubling dreams become a reality. Add in that the new guy in class is the literal guy of her dreams, and Ever is uncertain how she is connected to him. Plus, weird changes are happening to both of them. Something strange is going on, and she feels that the darkness closing in will only get worse."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jemima Careen's new book is a delightfully exciting and action-packed adventure.
Careen invites readers to meet a cast of affable characters who will show that not everything is as it seems for a group of high school students with unexpected powers.
View a synopsis of "Ever Strange" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Ever Strange" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Ever Strange," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing