MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Triumph Over Trauma: A Self-Paced, Guided Workbook to Help You Work through Your Past Trauma": a helpful workbook in dealing with trauma and achieving a better self while moving forward in life. "Triumph Over Trauma: A Self-Paced, Guided Workbook to Help You Work through Your Past Trauma" is the creation of published author Jendayi A. Stafford, a therapist, a child mental health specialist (CMHS), a certified child and adolescent trauma professional (CATP), and a public speaker. She is currently working toward her PhD in developmental psychology at Walden University. She is also the founder and owner of Mission Counseling & Consulting, LLC.
Stafford shares, "This workbook was designed for individuals who have experienced trauma. This workbook can be used independently or in conjunction with individual therapy and/or group therapy.
"This workbook allows the individual to identify and process their experienced trauma through a combination of narrative therapy, imagery, and various coping techniques such as mindfulness. This workbook also provides a number of self-guided activities, allowing participants to heal on their own time.
"The purpose of this workbook is to provide a user-friendly guide to assessments and activities to help individuals manage their trauma-related issues and experience a greater sense of well-being. In addition, this workbook is designed to help provide facilitators and participants with tools and information needed to overcome the negative thoughts and feelings attached to the experiences related to the trauma."
