MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Connection: Helping Christians Get Connected and Stay Connected to God": a guide to enhancing one's spiritual health. "Connection: Helping Christians Get Connected and Stay Connected to God" is the creation of published author Jenifer Gutowski.
Gutowski shares, "I hear Christians everywhere complaining that they feel far away from God or that when they do get connected to him, then they just cannot stay connected to him. I too had spent over twenty years seeking and, at many times, struggling to have that unhindered connection with him so that I can know I am approved and enjoy the abundant life that is meant to be mine. This book is to impart the knowledge he has taught me, and it is meant to open blind eyes. In Isaiah 6:10, we are told that eyes and ears had been closed. Otherwise, God's people would see and hear and be healed. We are in perilous times, and it is God's will to open our eyes so that we can seek him, find him, stay connected to him, and be healed as he pours his Spirit upon all flesh. He says he doesn't want the world to sleep anymore, as mentioned in 1 Thessalonians 5:6, and we are also told that it is due to a lack of knowledge that people perish (Hosea 4:6). Being born again is the first step, but it does not end there. In this book, we see with open eyes the obstacles that come between us and God and gain insight into what his heart and will is and how he is closer than we know so that we can finally have lasting connection."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenifer Gutowski's new book is an inspiring exploration of ways to improve one's relationship with God.
The author shares her personal experiences of feeling lost from God in the hope of encouraging believers in their work towards taking a rightful place in God's love.
