"Finding Strength, Finding Lumies" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jenifer Higgins is a heartfelt look into the highs and lows of caring for a child undergoing cancer treatment and how the Higgins family fought back.
"Finding Strength, Finding Lumies": a potent family history with an encouraging message. "Finding Strength, Finding Lumies" is the creation of published author Jenifer Higgins, a married mother of two, business owner, grant writer, and pharmacy technician who carries a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's degree in nonprofit management.
Higgins shares, "Finding Strength, Finding Lumies is a book about the pain, anger, and struggles Jenifer and her family went through to come out on the other side of a child surviving cancer. It gives details on what a family will go through to create a new normal since there is never going back to the normal that was known. No matter what life throws our way, we can choose to sink or swim. Through some struggles and doubt, she was able to swim and thrive to new heights. Through this journey, The Lumies Foundation was created."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenifer Higgins's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers witness the raw reality of life with cancer.
Higgins offers readers a firsthand account in hopes of raising awareness of childhood cancer and offering an encouraging voice to those facing a similar battle.
