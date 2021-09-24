MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fitzhugh: An American Story": a delightful look into the past with unexpected twists. "Fitzhugh: An American Story" is the creation of published author Jenna Nobles, a practicing Roman Catholic living in Savannah, Georgia. Nobles is a yogi and an accomplished artist, with some of her artwork being shown in a juried Savannah College of Art and Design show. She graduated cum laude from Armstrong College in 1980 and is a faithful volunteer at Candler/St. Joseph's Healthcare System while awaiting a kidney transplant operation.
Nobles shares, "The book you are holding in your hands is the story of a brilliant young man from a noble family who was destined to be a major player in the Cold War with Russia. He meets and falls in love with a beautiful, alcoholic nurse whom he later marries and fathers three children with. Fitz's passion for his family could not hold Lib and their marriage sadly ends in divorce. As Fitz tastes the agony of defeat, he wallows and wanders for years before finally coming to grips with what he truly wants out of life. Whispering a prayer in the dead of the night, he finds the courage to press on until he receives the battlefield promotion of a lifetime from the President of the United States. Ultimately, Fitz's longing of a lifetime is realized."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenna Nobles's new book is an enjoyable and carefully crafted narrative that takes readers through a unique time in history.
Nobles presents an engaging tale of love, heroism, and unexpected destiny.
Consumers can purchase "Fitzhugh: An American Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Fitzhugh: An American Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing