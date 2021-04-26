MEADVILLE, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Speaks": a wonderful collection of lyrical devotionals that allow one to reflect on the beauty of faith and bank on the author's wisdom gained from years of prayers, belief, and trust in God. "God Speaks" is the creation of published author Jennifer Christian Scott, a respiratory care practitioner for over thirty years and a devoted Christian. Scott fuels her service to her patients as a medical practitioner from her passion in Christ. She has written poetry and inspirational proses over the past thirty years.
Scott shares, "Does God still speak? A question we sometimes ask as we journey through life's troubles, twists, upturns, and downturns. Yes, He still speaks. I hear him say, 'You are My favored child, the apple of mine eye. You are never out of sight or out of mind. Your Name is forever engraved in the palms of My hands'—an excerpt from one of the devotional readings in this book.
"It is with a grateful and prayerful heart that I release this book to the universe; my testimony to everyone that God still speaks. It has been a long process but the Lord has been gracious and very kind to me through it all for which I am eternally grateful. It has taken much prayer, perseverance, tenacity, will power, and a lot of stamina. My prayer is that you too will know and experience his voice, that you be blessed and transformed as you read and meditate. As he speaks, lean into Him and listen carefully with your heart and spirit to what He is saying."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Christian Scott's new book is a collection of faithful reflections and testimonies packaged in beautifully written lyrical proses. Readers will truly find light and wisdom within these pages.
View a synopsis of "God Speaks" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "God Speaks" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Speaks," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
