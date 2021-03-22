PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) is thrilled to welcome Jennifer Coyne to the ADDvisor® Services team. Jen is a long-time friend and collaborator of TBGA and will bring tremendous value to our organization in her role of Associate Director of Programs, overseeing project development and execution.
Jen will assist TBGA with her strong Systems Engineering mindset. Previously, she led the Global Additive Manufacturing Team for Wabtec Corp. and oversaw Additive Engineering Design, Prototyping, and Parts Production Wabtec's global additive manufacturing efforts. She formed the original AM team at GE Transportation (now Wabtec) and successfully led the launch of over 50 production additive parts and opened 4 global labs in the US and India with a wide range of metals and polymers 3D printing capabilities. Prior to her start in Additive Manufacturing, Jennifer led the PLM launch, held several roles in Systems Engineering specializing in Locomotive Traction, Propulsion Systems, and Energy Storage Reliability. A graduate of the Edison Engineering Development Program, she received intense technical training and business-critical assignments including On-Shore Wind and Diesel Engine Emissions Design Engineering Roles. Through her extensive work in industry, Jennifer is also the recipient of 7 US patents.
Jen currently serves as an SME Additive Manufacturing Community Advisor. She's also received multiple recognition awards including one of Railway Age's Top Women in Rail 2020, 2017 GE Transportation's Women in Technology Award, and the 2013 GE Transportation Innovation Engineering Award. Jennifer holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Grove City College and an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.
"Jen is a tremendously valuable addition to our ADDvisor® team. Her depth of experience in heavy transportation, multiple forms of AM and service minded leadership aligns perfectly with our core mission to industrialize additive manufacturing on a global scale" – John Barnes, TBGA Founder & Managing Director.
