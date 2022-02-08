MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where Are My Shoes?": a delightful narrative with an entertaining storyline. "Where Are My Shoes?" is the creation of published author Jennifer Davis, a Florida native who received her Bachelor of Arts degree at Flagler College in St. Augustine.
Davis shares, "When I was in second grade, my grades were not very good. My mother told me if I got my grades up I could pick a prize, any prize I wanted. She did not know I had read a book about a furry orange tom kitten named Puff. She thought I was going to ask for a bike. She even tried to talk me out of my kitten. That started my journey with a furry family member named Tiger Puff. I played with him as if he were my doll. I would dress him up and put him in my doll carriage. I loved him and he loved me. Thank you, Mom!
"This book is about two of my furry family members, Oliver and Maggie. Maggie prances around the house. I think she knows this book is about her. Oliver crossed over the rainbow bridge and is with our Lord now.
"Jessica needs to find her shoes and takes Maggie and Oliver on an adventure outside and they meet new friends along the way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Davis's new book is inspired by her lifelong love of animals.
Davis shares in hopes of engaging the imagination of young readers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase "Where Are My Shoes?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
