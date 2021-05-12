MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Moon Came Out to Play": a lovely nursery rhyme tied with dreamy illustrations telling a tale about the playful moon. "The Moon Came Out to Play" is the creation of published author Jennifer Everett, who is also an accomplished artist and illustrator, and co-author Ken Everett.
The Everetts share, "A nursery rhyme for young children. Follow the journey the moon takes through the night sky in this cute little nursery rhyme that tickles the imagination."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Everett and Ken Everett's new book is a fun and charming read about how the moon comes out to play and finds amusement every night.
This book includes gorgeous painted illustrations that children will adore.
View a synopsis of "The Moon Came Out to Play" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Moon Came Out to Play" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Moon Came Out to Play," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing