MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Winter: In the Gardens of Our Hearts": an inspiring read through pages that bless one with the words of God and illuminate the heart with the truths of His creations and gifts. "Winter: In the Gardens of Our Hearts" is the creation of published author Jennifer Horn, an independent stylist. She enjoys life as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her hobby of gardening started out as a way to manage stress and over time has become so much more.
Horn shares, "Gardens in various forms require different care in each season of the earth. These seasons, these patterns, these unique gardens all point to a creative God who also created you. You are individual in looks, abilities, emotions, and thoughts. In John 14:17, the Spirit of the living God is given to those who believe. He is to be with us and IN us. God has walked through His created earth gardens with humanity, and now, with the help of this book, will you let Him walk through you in the gardens of your heart? Let's venture together into what winter can hold for us, learning from the natural what is reflective and unseen in the wonderful world of you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Horn's new book is an enlightening journey shared in the hopes that readers will discover the gardens of their heart with the Creator's light.
View a synopsis of "Winter: In the Gardens of Our Hearts" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Winter: In the Gardens of Our Hearts" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Winter: In the Gardens of Our Hearts," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
