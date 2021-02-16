COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinite Blue, a leader in delivering extendable apps for organizational resiliency on their low-code platform, today announced the addition of Jennifer Kurtz, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jennifer brings profound experience leading software product development all the way from strategy through deployment and commercialization.
Most recently, Jennifer served as CTO at Vertex, Inc., where she oversaw all commercial software engineering and the architecture, design, development and support of a wide portfolio in both cloud-based and on-premises software products. In this role she led the commercial technology organization through agile transformations that accelerated bringing to market new products and features.
"We are very excited to welcome Jennifer Kurtz to lead our talented engineering team," said Frank Shultz, Chairman and CEO of Infinite Blue. "With Jennifer's operational expertise and strategic leadership, we will accelerate our development of innovative solutions ahead of the market for our clients. We are thrilled to have a leader of Jennifer's caliber join Infinite Blue at such a pivotal time in our history."
"I am enthusiastic about the vision of what the Infinite Blue team is creating as part of its cloud platform solution for the market, in terms of the future of resiliency and critical event management software," said Kurtz. "The opportunity to be part of a team that innovates for its clients' is energizing and I'm eager to apply my expertise during this exciting period of growth."
Prior to her CTO role, Jennifer was a senior member of the Vertex technology team where she developed technology strategy and led teams that delivered on new product solutions around the cloud and data management. Before joining Vertex, Jennifer worked for Verizon and Platinum Technology (now Broadcom).
About Infinite Blue
Infinite Blue provides a comprehensive low-code development platform and enterprise applications for the business continuity and disaster recovery industry. Infinite Blue is trusted by independent software vendors and enterprises across the globe. Infinite Blue Platform is at the heart of countless business applications running in a wide variety of industries worldwide. The Company was started in 2013, has grown over 250% over the past three years and was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies and Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500(TM).
Applications built on Infinite Blue Platform can be hosted on-premises or in a public or private cloud. Infinite Blue customers use the platform to build custom applications quickly, and to extend existing applications, customizing them to meet their needs.
Infinite Blue also provides automated tools and services for building and maintaining effective business continuity and disaster recovery plans that streamline and simplify Continuity, Governance, and Risk Management programs. As an organization's needs grow, the solution evolves to increase resiliency, mitigate risk, and adhere to deadlines. No other solution provider offers rapid speed-to-market and robust scalability in an all-in-one solution.
Infinite Blue is headquartered in Collegeville, PA.
