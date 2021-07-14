MEADVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Hero's Holiday": a magical tool and story that follows Haddie through her sadness when she hears that her Daddy is working on Christmas, and then her excitement as she learns that Santa makes special deliveries to the homes of all hero families if they ask. "A Hero's Holiday" is the creation of published author Jennifer McAdoo, LMHC, a licensed mental health therapist who works with young children and their families.
McAdoo shares, "A hero is defined as an individual who is brave, courageous, and someone to look up to. Haddie and Bubba's daddy is a hero, and he needs to work on Christmas. This leaves Haddie feeling down in the dumps. But soon she learns that Santa makes special trips to all hero families. All you need to do is ask!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer McAdoo, LMHC's new book is a story of hope, magic, family, empathy, resilience, flexibility, joy, and love.
Inspired by her personal experience of being part of a first responder family around the holidays, the author shares this wonderful work in the hopes of it helping many other families the same way it has helped her own.
View a synopsis of "A Hero's Holiday" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Hero's Holiday" at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Hero's Holiday," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing