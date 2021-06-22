MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Old Granny Wrinkles & The Fuzzy Wuzzys": an enjoyable children's collection. "Old Granny Wrinkles & The Fuzzy Wuzzys" is the creation of published author Jennifer Meeks was born premature and given only 24-hrs to live. Defying all odds, the author will soon celebrate her thirty-seventh birthday this fall. She shares a wonderful life with a caring husband and two beloved little girls.
Meeks shares, "Hey, I'm Wuzzy and I am different from other fuzzy wuzzys, but I am special and so are you! Do you know anyone different? Instead of being mean to them, try to get to know them. They may make great friends!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Meeks's new book is a unique pair of stories that will delight young readers.
Meeks introduces readers to Old Granny Wrinkles and her land of Ever where one must battle the darkness before offering a short story of the Fuzzy Wuzzys. Young readers will be entertained by the stories as well as the imagery.
View a synopsis of "Old Granny Wrinkles & The Fuzzy Wuzzys" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Old Granny Wrinkles & The Fuzzy Wuzzys" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Old Granny Wrinkles & The Fuzzy Wuzzys," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
