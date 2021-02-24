MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Home Economics": an instructional account designed to help readers manage and earn money by making handmade crafts out of the things that can be found at home. "Home Economics" is the creation of published author Jennifer Ollie, a writer who has a certificate of completion for real estate appraisal from the Chicago Board of Realtors.
Ollie writes, "If I'm not mistaken, the word 'thrifty' in the English dictionary is used as something very important and duplicated in times of need or service. This is the thought used in making all my items—Taking something that is liked but not forgotten and made new once more for keepsake. To make items that could be sold at stores, restaurants, and offices, careful management of savings of money."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Ollie's new book provides helpful tips on how readers can make items out of the things that are available in their homes that can be sold anywhere so they may be able to earn money.
With this book, the author hopes the readers will explore their homes and find something that can help them earn money.
View a synopsis of "Home Economics" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Home Economics" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Home Economics," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing